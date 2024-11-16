CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Zion Hill Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Nicholas McNeill

— Address: 100 Church St., Rennert

— Phone number: 910-843-2560

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday Worship, 11 a.m.; Bible study, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (services are livestreamed via Facebook.)

— Denomination: Baptist

— Membership: 160

— Established: 1919

— Favorite scripture: John 3:16

“For God so loved the world that he gave is only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

