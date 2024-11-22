The Rhema Nation Church

— Pastor: Apostle Derrionta Reaves

— Address: 900 Martin Luther King Drive, Lumberton

— Phone: 803-908-6231

— Service schedule: Worship Service, Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

— Denomination: Non-denominational

— Congregation: Approximately 100

— Established: 2015

— Favorite scripture: 1 Peter 2:9

“But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

