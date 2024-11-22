William Earl Taylor

Funeral Services for William Earl Taylor, 74, of West 5th Street, Lumberton, N.C. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 504 W. 2nd Street in Lumberton.

Interment will be in the Hilly Branch/Moore’s Landing Cemetery.

He was a lifelong member of the Hilly Branch Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McMillan Taylor; daughters Regina Fulmore of Maxton, N.C., Devona Fulmore McNair of McCall, S.C. and Angelina Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Arlise Taylor and Judith Ann McIntyre, both of Lumberton, N.C.; brothers, Gary Taylor, Levi Taylor, and Emery Taylor all of Lumberton, N.C.; one step-daughter, Teshia McMillan-Burney of Fayetteville, N.C.

Family visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at the church and other times at 206 Church Street, Lumberton. Arrangements are by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.