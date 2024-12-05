Charles Neill O’Quinn Sr., 88, of Kingstree, South Carolina, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Charles was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Lumberton, North Carolina. He graduated from LHS, and from NC State University in 1958 with Forestry and Surveying degrees.

Mr. O’Quinn served honorably as an artillery officer in the United States Army after college. He worked as a Surveyor and Forester in the Lowcountry of South Carolina for most of his life. He was an active member of several professional associations and an active member of Union Presbyterian Church.

Mr. O’Quinn married Sara Beth Thompson in 1960; she predeceased him in death in 2017. Mr. O’Quinn is survived by his three sons, two brothers, a sister, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Union Presbyterian Church in Salters with burial in the church cemetery. Following the services, Mr. O’Quinn’s family will receive friends and family at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please address memorials to Union Presbyterian Church, c/o Ms. Diane Boyd, 114 E. Brooks St., Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.