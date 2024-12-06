Jamal Franklin Langley

Jamal Franklin Langley 27 of Severn, Maryland passed recently at a Baltimore Medical facility. He was the son of Annie McMillan Langley and Frank Langley, and the grandson of the late Richard McMillan and Mary Patterson McMillan of Washington, D.C, and Red Springs, NC

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, 2024, at First Baptist Church, Glenarden Maryland, and visitation at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, D.C. on Thursday 11 a.m. Arrangements by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, N.C.