“It’s the most wonderful time of the year

“With the kids jingle belling

“And everyone telling you be of good cheer

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”

So goes the opening lines of Andy Williams’ 1963 holiday classic tune, ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The lyrics of the song highlight various activities and practices of the Christmas season, focusing mostly on get-togethers with friends and family. The song, while over sixty years old, resonates with many folks today, and with the way music is consumed primarily through streaming services, it still gets frequent play. It peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 2020 and at No. 9 on the UK Singles Chart in 2021.

It’s a great anticipatory tune, looking forward with high anticipation for all that will come with the Christmas season. Today we aren’t so much looking forward to Christmas as everything we see and hear tells us that Christmas is already here! Because the season has arrived, with it often comes pressure. Pressure to finish up the year strong at work, or in your personal or corporate finances. There is the rush of extra rehearsals, gatherings, parties, and the can’t-miss events around town. There are things to buy, pies to bake, presents to wrap, movies to watch, and traditions to uphold. This year, the celebrations seem even more truncated with Thanksgiving falling so late. I have heard many folks say that we have less time to enjoy Christmas, so the “Christmas crunch” is felt even more in 2024. While that pressure may be mounting for many, the practices of Christians across time and place have intentionally countered that sense of rush and must-do in favor of a more intentional and purposeful time leading up to Christmas day. It is a liturgical or worshipful time known as the season of Advent. It is a season observed by many expressions of Christendom around the world which precedes the season of Christmas.

Advent comes from the Latin word adventeus, which means “coming” or “to arrive.” It is a time of expectant waiting in which those observing it are attempting to prepare for something that is still to come. For Christians, the season of Advent consists of the four Sundays that occur prior to Christmas day, culminating in the joyous celebration of Christmas Eve services. Then Christmas Day, December 25th, brings worshipers into the Christmas season or Christmastide which runs for twelve days (hence the old Christmas carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas”).

There are various practices one may perform to observe the season of Advent. One could study and reflect using one of the many Advent devotional series that are widely available and have grown in popularity over the last several years. For those who enjoy musical reflection, they may emphasize the playing and singing of Advent-focused carols, like “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”, “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus,” or “People, Look East.” But the most visible and popular form of Advent observance is the lighting of an Advent candle wreath. These wreaths are a circle with four candles that line the outer rim, and in the center of the wreath is one single white candle. You may see these used corporately in sanctuaries as a part of worship, or one can use one in their home. For example, my family lights the Advent wreath that sits on our dining table each Sunday night leading up to Christmas. We will speak more about the themes these candles represent in a couple of weeks.

For now, let’s stay with the emphasis that the season of Advent provides for us. The emphasis is on waiting. The idea of waiting runs counter to the pressure we mentioned earlier. Where often we want to rush to do everything in an effort to celebrate Christmas, Advent practices inform us to wait. The waiting is not so that we can have a kind of delayed gratification, somehow making ourselves wait so we can increase the intensity of the “prize” when we get to December 25th. No, that is not what Advent is about at all. Advent is a time of intentional preparation and transformation.

It is taking the time to be purposeful in what we are doing, thinking, praying, singing, and reading. This purposeful waiting pushes us not just to celebrate the birth of Jesus but encourages us to pause to first contemplate what it truly means to us and for us. Advent helps us not only appreciate what the gift of Christ’s birth means for those who love him, but it also reminds us of the deep expectation for our living that comes with recognizing who Christ is.

In Luke 21, Jesus is with his disciples, and he is instructing them about the promise of his future return. He acknowledges that as they move closer to that arrival, it will be necessary that they take intentional measures to prepare themselves. They are to attune their living, and ultimately their hearts away from the world and center it on the person of Jesus.

In a way, the Advent season provides a perfect opportunity for us to flex and train our preparation muscles. While the season of Advent helps us focus for Christmas day and the following days of celebration, it also acts as a microcosm in a short few weeks of what we should be doing with the totality of our lives. Its themes of purposeful waiting, of attuning our hearts to the rhythm of God’s heart, and seeking to understand with greater clarity who God is and what God requires of us, are lessons not just for properly celebrating Christmas, but also for properly living our lives until Christ’s glorious return. While each of us may be struggling to contain our excitement for December 25th, really we could be using these next few weeks to prepare not just for that day, but THE DAY. We can use this Advent and Christmas season to fine-tune our spirits to prepare ourselves for eternity, for the Kingdom, for the fuller joy that will still be ours one day.

Blessings on each of you as you faithfully and attentively prepare your hearts for the celebration and remembrance of Christ’s first Advent all those years ago. But do so knowing that we all are to be prepared for the Lord’s final Advent in the time still to come. So,may we prepare ourselves accordingly.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at joshowens@fbclumbertonnc.org.