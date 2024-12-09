Bettie Gale Floyd Hayes

Bettie Gale Floyd Hayes, age 88, of 1000 Dogwood Drive, Fairmont, NC, died at her home on December 9, 2024. Born on January 31, 1936, in Barnesville, Robeson County, NC, she was the youngest daughter of the late Aubrey Floyd and Dessie Johnson Floyd. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years William Allen Hayes; her sister, Billie Dove Floyd Lupo; brother-in-law, Fulton Reeves Lupo; and nephew Kenneth Byron Lupo.

Bettie Gale was one of 13 graduates from Barnesville High School in 1954. She played forward on the girls’ basketball team and participated in the Beta Club and other extracurricular organizations, as she said, “we all did”. She pursued higher education at Louisburg Junior College in Louisburg, NC, taking time off to get married and move to Fairmont. She completed her Bachelors in Elementary Education at Flora McDonald College in Red Springs, NC in 1958. After teaching for several years, Bettie Gale completed her education at East Carolina University in 1975, receiving a Masters in Reading.

Bettie Gale began her teaching career at Orrum Elementary School in Orrum, NC where she taught 1st grade. After a few years, she moved to Fairmont City Schools where she taught 2nd and 4th grades, as well as becoming a Reading Specialist after completion of her master’s degree. She taught school for 35 years, retiring in 1996.

In her spare time, Bettie Gale read avidly and enjoyed traveling. Most trips were summer vacations trips with family. However, a particularly memorable trip was a summer long trip with her husband, William (Bill) Hayes, exploring Alaska and touring Canada.

Survivors include her sister, Rachel Floyd Adams of Winter Haven, FL; two sons, William Allen Hayes, Jr. and Bradley Floyd Hayes, both of Fairmont; a daughter, Sandra Gale Hayes, also of Fairmont; and a grandson and granddaughter, David Dalton Lennon of Elkton, VA and Caroline Gale Lennon of Carlsbad, CA. Bettie Gale’s nephews and nieces include Charles Eric Lupo (Donna) of Raleigh, NC; Rebecca Gayle Lupo of Cary, NC; Billie Melessa Henry (Jim) of Pittsboro, NC; Carrie Jacquelyn Lupo of Lexington, VA; Fulton Keith Lupo (Amy) of Menlo Park, CA; and various other grand-nephews and nieces.

Memorials may be made in Bettie Gale Hayes’ name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 307 Trinity Street, Fairmont, NC 28340 or to a charity on one’s choice.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Lake View, SC.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View, SC.