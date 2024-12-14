CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Red Springs Presbyterian Church

— Pastor: Rev. Dari Rowen

— Address: 115 N. Vance St., Red Springs

— Telephone: 910-843-4388

— Service schedule: Sundays, 11 a.m.; Fifth Sunday, 10 a.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian Church USA

— Congregation: 160

— Established: 1889

— Favorite scripture: John 3:17

“Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”

