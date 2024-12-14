Due to the hectic nature of my schedule, which I readily admit is almost entirely my own doing, I often find myself trying to bring grand ideas to pass at the last minute. Such was the case with our nativity set on the church lawn this year. Our custodian/decorators did such a breathtaking job with the decorations on the inside of the church that I figured some new outside decorations would be warranted as well.

My initial thought, since the front lawn of our church is a huge, lovely hillside, was to put up a real nativity set. But as I thought through both the construction time and the storage needs such a structure would require, I quickly scratched that idea and went with the next best thing I could think of. I ordered a “full-sized,” realistically painted metal set. And, true to Amazon form, it arrived just a few days later.

I knew when I looked at the box that I was likely to be a bit underwhelmed. And sure enough, once I had everything assembled and in place, I found that the forty-eight-inch figures, when placed on our huge hillside, look a bit more like hobbits than Mary and Joseph and Shepherds and Wise Men.

Next year, I plan to start earlier and do something much grander.

All of the nativity scene assembly, though, really got me thinking about the individuals themselves. One thought led to another as I mulled the Christmas Scriptures over in my differently wired brain, and I eventually came to the conclusion that an additional character or two may be warranted in that scene…

We could put the drunk right beside the shepherds. A skilled artisan could make sure that he has sunken, bloodshot eyes, and his clothes could be torn and ragged from months of sleeping on the street. And though no artist can paint a smell, his teeth could be so ruined as to make us almost able to imagine how bad his breath would be in real life.

The drug user could be placed near the sheep. He would have visible track marks on his arms, and his body would be nearly wasted away. Like the drunk, he would be dirty and disheveled, and have an air of hopelessness painted on his downcast face.

The prostitute would be edging near to Mary, seemingly drawn in by her wholesomeness. As you might expect, she would be dressed so immodestly as to stand out in stark contrast to everyone else in the sacred scene.

The adulterer would be over near the wise men – a huge contrast, that. He would be dressed rather respectably, but there would be a look of guilt written on his face as he, in his iniquity, stands mere feet from a child who would never have any iniquity of his own.

Are you surprised by my proposed new nativity characters? If so, you may have missed an important word or two in the story. Matthew 1:21 says, “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” Notice that word, sins. It occurs elsewhere in the Christmas account as well in places like Luke 1:77, which says, “To give knowledge of salvation unto his people by the remission of their sins.” When we think of Christmas, we seem to instinctively think of things like the star and the stable. But they were not the point; the sin of mankind was the point. Many years later, Paul would remind Timothy of that first advent, saying, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”

God did not come down to man because he loved us just like we are; he came down to man because he loved us too much to leave us like we are. Paul once again later spoke of people in the church at Corinth who had once been involved in things like fornication, homosexuality, pedophilia, idolatry, theft, drunkenness, and more, and said, “And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”

Were. Such were, past tense, some of you. Jesus came to change ares into weres. And as we study through Scripture, we would also find many more characters that could be placed into the nativity set. We could look in John chapter three at the account of Nicodemus and learn that a very fine-looking gentleman in a suit and tie, self-righteous and religious but lost, would also fit. We could put sweet, aged grandparents who lived moral lives but never saw the need to repent and be saved in the scene as well. Every person who has ever lived has needed a redeemer to save them from their sins, and only Christ qualifies. He put it this way in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

That babe in the manger came to earth because we were all sinners in need of a Savior. He came to live and bleed and die because we are not okay as we are. He came to where we were because only he could truly change us, and unless he does, we cannot go to heaven.

So feel free to put yourself in your own nativity set next year; we all fit, right along with all of the sinners in need of a Savior from the original, living set from 2000 years ago.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Contact him by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.