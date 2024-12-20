Our message is about the extraordinary work of God, who intervened and revealed to two women who had an unusual birth that changed many people’s lives worldwide, even today. In our time, we have never seen or heard of conceiving a child in the way they gave birth to their firstborn. Other than hearing about a doctor saying you have a boy or a girl. We aren’t familiar with birth predictions like the birth of Jesus and his cousin, John. During that time, announcing the birth of a child from an angel wasn’t strange, but it sounds odd today. The disciple Luke tells us it happened. The prediction of the birth of Jesus occurred long before He was born in the city of Bethlehem. The story begins with the angel Gabriel announcing to Mary that she would bring forth a child who would rule on the throne of King David forever. Hearing such good news brought Mary much joy and excitement. Mary became so excited that she couldn’t keep the news to herself. And the news was what it was, “Good News” from above, that brought great joy to a special lady who loved God and walked upright before Him.

The biblical story goes like this: Mary, who considers herself a lowly bond-servant, was going about her daily routine and being a wife. She had no idea of what was about to happen. Upon receiving the unexpected news of conception, she stopped what she was doing and anxiously traveled to visit her cousin Elizabeth to share the exciting news. It took her several days to get Judah from Nazareth. Mary didn’t see only to tell the good news but to assist Elizabeth, who was with child, as revealed by the angel Gabriel. When Mary entered the house, something unusual happened. Luke says, “As soon as Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, her baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and empowered. She shouted, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! How does this happen to me that the mother of my Lord would come to me?” The two women were astonished and had something in common: the birth foretold by the same angel. The good news of the birth of a child destined by God and for God to redeem His people. What powerful and unusual events occurred almost simultaneously? The birth of two babies, John and Jesus, was ordained by God to fulfill His promise of restoration. God can do the impossible, even beyond our imagination.

What did the birth of those two male babies mean then in our time, and how does it impact us today? Jesus and John’s birth was a divine act of the Holy Spirit, God Himself. God intervened in creation to accomplish His purpose of reconciling Israel, not only Israel but also to the whole world, including you and me. Those chosen individuals of that time were a part of God’s plan to restore a people who had gone astray in their faith and lost their proper way to Him. God brought them out of Egypt and led them through the wilderness despite their complaining and doubting the God of their fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. So came the birth of John and Jesus, marking the beginning of a new era and a divine rule for all people. Humanity failed to live a rightful relationship with God and fell into a fallen spiritual nature, a sinful nature separate from the nature of God. Therefore, humankind couldn’t live up to the will of God, that is, to love Him with all his heart, mind, and soul and to obey Him faithfully. To prepare the way for Jesus, God sent John to do that, and he did it with determination and boldness. John spoke of Jesus as more worthy than himself. He saw the Lord as the One who would be the way to salvation, allowing everyone to return to God. Jesus is still the way for us today. Jesus once said He was the way, the truth, and life. He came to make that known by demonstrating the way to new life, eternal life.

So, if Jesus was the way during those days, then His way is the same for us now; how should we follow Him? How should we prepare for His coming again? When John came of age, he began organizing the way by proclaiming the good news and telling people about the one more powerful than himself. John saw Jesus as divinely sent by God. God sent John to prepare the way by witnessing and making the good news known to others. As believers today, we are to witness the good news about Jesus, maybe not like John, but witness God’s love, grace, and mercy to others. With a strong voice, John spoke boldly, sharing the good news and being steadfast as he proclaimed the message. Our calling today is to continue the work of John as we witness Christ.

We are now in the Advent season, an excellent time to share the good news and a wonderful time to examine what we need to do differently during the holy season. That is how we should share the good news. Celebrating the birth of Christ is more than about decorating and coming together as family, friends, and neighbors. It’s a lovely opportunity to witness the love of Christ with loved ones. Christmas is a time to make room for the baby who came to change the world, to change us, so that we can be the people God desires believers to live, be true believers, and be faithful. John Calvin, the founder of the Presbyterian Church, once preached boldly, saying Jesus’ birth shouldn’t be a special day, only on Sunday. If so, that’s idolatry. In thinking about this, our witnessing shouldn’t be limited to our selfishness. When we do that, we leave Christ out. Christ did a great thing for us. Why we can’t do more for Him? Let’s become better witnesses today at every opportunity and chance in any setting, at any time.

Finally, God used Mary, Elizabeth, and John as sacred vessels and holy instruments to prepare the way for God’s Son, our Lord, our brother, and our Emmanuel (God with us) and redeemer. He also wants us to be vessels and instruments of His love and peace, witnessing to those around us and those in need. However, that may be. Loyalty is the way to new life, hope, and eternal salvation. Let’s continue witnessing Christ not only at Christmas but each day. God loved us so that He sent Jesus to show His unconditional, unfailing, and sacrificial love. In receiving the GOOD NEWS of Jesus, let’s go forth and be witnesses of our Lord not only now but always. Amen.

Rev. Clarence G. Page is a minister in the Presbyterian Church, USA, who retired in June 2024. He has served several churches in South and North Carolina and retired as Mission Coordinator of the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina in Elizabethtown, and served on several committees of the Presbytery and community organizations. He and his wife, Teresa, reside in Lumberton.