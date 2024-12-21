CHURCH OF THE WEEK
First Presbyterian Church
— Pastor: Robert S. Dendy
— Address: 303 N. Patterson St., Maxton
— Telephone: 910-844-5515
— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 a.m.
— Denomination: Presbyterian U.S.A.
— Congregation: 50
— Established: Dec. 19, 1878
— Favorite scripture: I Corinthians 2:1
“And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God.”
