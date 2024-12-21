CHURCH OF THE WEEK

First Presbyterian Church

— Pastor: Robert S. Dendy

— Address: 303 N. Patterson St., Maxton

— Telephone: 910-844-5515

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 a.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian U.S.A.

— Congregation: 50

— Established: Dec. 19, 1878

— Favorite scripture: I Corinthians 2:1

“And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God.”

