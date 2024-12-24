Kay Patterson

Former Senator Kay Patterson, 93 transitioned recently in Columbia, S.C. He was a member of the South Carolina State Senate for many years, after having taught for 14 years in the public school system. He also served for 16 years as a Uniserv Representative for the S.C. Education Association from which he retired in 1986.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953 after which he attended Allen University and obtained a degree in Social Sciences in 1956. Further education was obtained at Temple University, Atlanta University, & S.C. State University. He was a former member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where he served as senior warden, and later joined Brookland Baptist Church

In 2003 Patterson was diagnosed with breast cancer and received national attention for going

public to share his information with men about their health risks. Since 1980 Patterson has been a proponent for removal of the confederate flag from the South Carolina State House dome which he sponsored a bill on the removal in 1983. More than 15 years later it was removed and was permanently moved from the state grounds in 2015. Patterson was the first Black to serve on the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees since reconstruction. He was a member of the

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Life member of the NAACP, Masonic Order and numerous other civic and community organizations. Funeral services were held Friday at Brookland Baptist Church with interment in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Local announcement by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, N.C.