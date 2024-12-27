Last Saturday’s publication fell on the day of a fairly significant astronomical event, the winter solstice.

It happens each year, and it occurs when the earth’s northern pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun.

As a result, it leads to those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere experiencing the shortest length of daylight that we will observe all year.

In the days and weeks leading up to the solstice, we also experience some of the earliest possible sunsets we can, just a tick or two of the clock past 5 p.m..

That decrease in light can take a physical toll on our bodies too.

You’ve likely heard of seasonal affective disorder, a kind of depression commonly found in the fall and winter seasons where the reduced sunlight disrupts our body’s circadian rhythm, melatonin and serotonin levels, and our hypothalamus.

The decreased exposure to light can weaken our immune systems due to the lessened intake of vitamin D, lead to low energy, and even increase our risk of cardiovascular mortality.

Personally, I am not fond of it getting darker sooner in the day because it just throws off my sense of time and flow in my day.

It is odd to enter the office in the morning and it is light outside, only to leave in the late afternoon to complete darkness.

I remember a line that a colleague at a former congregation used to say about this increasing darkness that captures my sentiments about the experience well, “it is dark before it is nighttime.”

This event occurs annually, always in the month of December, so it falls during the Advent season ahead of Christmas Day.

The irony is not lost on me that for those of us living in this part of the world, while we are in the process of preparing for the holiday season in which we celebrate the light of the world being born, we are also surrounded by the deepest darkness we can visually see.

In the previous article, we discussed what the season of Advent is for many people of faith around the world.

It is a season of waiting and purposeful preparation for the arrival of Jesus spread across the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day.

There are many practices associated with the season, with the most recognizable being the Advent wreath.

The wreath may take on a variety of styles or designs, but it is comprised of four outer candles, and in the middle of the wreath, is a lone white candle.

This central white candle is the Christ candle, and it is first lit on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day depending on how one chooses to observe it.

It symbolizes the arrival of Christ from the divine realm to the earthly realm. Scripture speaks of Christ as being the Light of the world, so lighting this candle reminds us of that light being present with us.

The outer four candles represent the themes of Advent that we introduced last time; Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love.

These four are represented by a combination of three purple or blue candles, and one rose-pink candle.

The pink candle is associated with the third Sunday in Advent, Joy. The color pink represents radiance and rejoicing, so it brightens up the more somber colors of its circular neighbors.

These candles are lit progressively over the four Sundays preceding Christmas Day, each slowly increasing the presence of light in the space they encompass.

The four themes of Advent, are the joyous gifts that humanity received when Christ was born in Bethlehem all those years ago.

Because of his entrance into our world, those who chose to receive these gifts now have access to profound hope, consuming peace, immense joy, and unending love.

While these gifts of hope, peace, joy, and love entered once, they will be fully realized one day when Christ arrives again, in the final advent.

When that happens, those who have readied themselves will be able to receive these themes in the fullest sense possible.

The practice of increasing the light each week in Advent is a way for us to not only recreate what happened before in Bethlehem at Jesus’ birth, but it is also a way to remind ourselves that we are to be people who bring these themes to our world today.

Just as one brings additional light to the candles representing hope, peace, joy, and love, followers in the way of Divine Love are to be folks who increase the radiance of these characteristics in how we live and engage the world around us.

Returning to today’s winter solstice, one of the frustrating things about the increasing darkness around us is the reality that we have no control over it creeping in on us.

We are unable to alter the tilt of the earth’s axis. We cannot avoid the effects on our bodies of decreased sunlight.

While we have no power over the creeping darkness, what we do control is how we will respond, and what will focus on.

In our world today, many days, seasons, or moments feel like darkness is creeping in all around us. Admittedly, we don’t have much control over many of those situations.

We do, however, have control over how we choose to respond. As we enter into this Christmas week, and stand on the cusp of a new year, may the themes and practices of Advent challenge us to be people who choose to increase the light of hope, peace, joy, and love in our communities, families, and workplaces.

Let’s be a people who choose to focus not on the darkness, but on the light. Because no matter how dim the light in our lives may be at times, the light is always there, if we will choose to cling to it. Let’s carry that light, to push back the darkness of the world with radiant hope, widening peace, resilient joy, and welcoming love.

For as the gospel of John reminds us all, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.”

Shine brightly my friends, and Merry Christmas to you all.

