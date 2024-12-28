Chestnut Street Methodist Church

— Address: 200 E. Eighth St., Lumberton

— Pastor: Hubert Lowry Jr.

— Phone: 910-739-3304

— Service Schedule: Sunday, Sunday School at 9:30 a.m, worship service and children’s church at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, fellowship meal at 5:30 p.m., and Bible study at 6 p.m. Tune in to services within 300 feet of the church at 104.9.

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Established: 1787

— Congregation: 650

— Favorite Scripture: Exodus 15:2

“The Lord is my strength and song, and he is become my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him an habitation; my father’s God, and I will exalt him.”

