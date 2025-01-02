Marley S. Drayton, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Frank B. Drayton Jr. passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 after a courageous four-year battle with ALS.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St., Charleston. Her Celebration of Life Service will take place in the Spring of 2025.

Marley was born April 19, 1950 in Lumberton, North Carolina, daughter of the late Bruce B. Stephens and Marley “Specs” Johnson Stephens.

She graduated from Ashley Hall School (Boarder) in 1968, Converse College 1972, and received her master’s from USC in 1973.

Marley was a guidance counselor with Charleston County, S.C. for 19 years and was affiliated with Porter Gaud for 25 years until her retirement in 2017.

At a Christmas Holiday party in 1975, Marley met Frank through a mutual friend and they started dating a month later. On Nov. 27, 1976, they were married in Lumberton.

Marley enjoyed walking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and traveling with Frank to Canada, Europe the British Isles, and the Caribbean numerous times.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank; her sons: Frank B. Drayton III of St. Louis and Thomas M. Drayton (Amanda) of Charleston; and grandchildren: Marley, Frank IV, Thomas Jr., and Joey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for The Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVISC), 1 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC 29407 or to Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com.