Mt. Elim Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. James Graham

— Address: 645 N. Creek Road Orrum, N.C. 28369

— Telephone: 910-827-2767

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Sunday Evening Service 7 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Service 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Congregation: 90

— Established: 1832

— Favorite scriptures:

Romans 8:28

”And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

John 4:24

“God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”

