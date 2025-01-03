Mt. Elim Baptist Church
— Pastor: Rev. James Graham
— Address: 645 N. Creek Road Orrum, N.C. 28369
— Telephone: 910-827-2767
— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Sunday Evening Service 7 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Service 7 p.m.
— Denomination: Baptist
— Congregation: 90
— Established: 1832
— Favorite scriptures:
Romans 8:28
”And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”
John 4:24
“God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”
