The opportunities of a new year make for a great opportunity to open that closet door, or slide out those drawers and go through the collection of various assortments, items, clothing, or stuff you have accumulated.

In the days following Christmas, you may be motivated to make some room for a new shirt, shoes, or sweater. Maybe you realize that you have “too much of this,” or “not enough of that.”

In my head, I have a personal rule, that if something does have a place it can be stored, then it is something that has no place in our house at all.

It is amazing the amount of things we can collect over time. Some we forget about, others we forget where we placed them.

Sometimes they are gathered with great attention and purpose, other times they are things that we accumulate without much thought at all.

For some items, we acquire them for ourselves, while others are given to us by others. And this isn’t the case with just our personal items either.

The emotional burdens we carry fill the various crevices of our hearts, souls, and minds. We often bring the emotional weight of life’s various difficulties on ourselves, but other times they are forced upon us by others, with both ill and innocent intentions.

Just as a new year can offer us a chance to clear away the unnecessary stuff in our closets and drawers, the same can be said for the various burdens we carry emotionally and spiritually.

As you leave 2024 behind, what are the things you have been carrying, keeping tucked away in a dark corner, that you are holding on to, but really you have no need of at all.

It might be a concern of what someone thinks about you. It could be your frustration over entering a new season of life. Possibly, you are holding on to a bitterness toward someone or something that is doing more damage to you than it is to anyone else.

We all carry a lot of stuff that we need to unburden ourselves with, and heading into 2025 provides us with the best opportunity to do just that.

I recently was given a copy of a poem written by one of my current congregation’s former members. Her name is Loyce Bullard Stone, and she passed away back in 2006.

While I of course never knew her, I am sure there are a few of you out there reading this you likely did.

The title of her poem is “STUFF” she wrote it back in 1999. I found its points to be personally encouraging and challenging.

Given the opportunities ahead of us in 2025, I thought her words were applicable to this moment, so allow Loyce’s word to do the same for you.

“STUFF” by Loyce Stone (80 yrs. Young) Lumberton, NC – Dec. 1999

“Every fall I start stirring in my stuff. there is closet stuff, drawer stuff, attic stuff, and basement stuff. separate the good stuff from the bad stuff, then I stuff the bad stuff anywhere the stuff is not too crowded until I decide if I will need the bad stuff. When the Lord calls me home, my children will want the good stuff, but the bad stuff, stuffed wherever there is room among all the other stuff will be stuffed in bags and taken to the dump where all the other people’s stuff has been taken.

“Whenever we have company they always bring bags and bags of stuff. When I visit my son, he always moves his stuff so I will have room for my stuff. Their stuff in my stuff – it would be easier to use their stuff and leave my stuff at home with the rest of my stuff.

“This fall I had an extra closet built so I would have a place for all stuff too good to throw away and too bad to keep with my good stuff. You may not have this problem but I seem to spend a lot of time with stuff, food stuff, cleaning stuff, and outside stuff. Whatever would life be like if we didn’t have all this stuff?

“Now there is all that stuff we used to make a smell better than we do. There’s stuff to make our hair look good. Stuff to make us look younger. Stuff to make us look healthier. Stuff to hold us in, and stuff to fill us out. There is stuff to read, stuff to play with, stuff to entertain us, and stuff to eat. We stuff ourselves with food stuff.

“Well, our lives are filled with stuff – good stuff, bad stuff. Little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff, and everyone’s stuff. Now when we leave all our stuff and go to heaven, whatever happens to our stuff won’t matter. We will still have all the good stuff God has prepared to us in heaven.”

As we enter into this new year, filled with possibilities and opportunities, may we take stock of the stuff that truly matters. Stuff like the God who loves us just as we are, the family and friends that bless us with the gift of their time and presence, and for this great community we get to call our home. May the recognition of our blessings, not our stuff, inspire us to pursue more faithful living in our community and our world.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at joshowens@fbclumbertonnc.org .