Last week I was able to enjoy a special gathering of religious leaders from across Robeson County. Participants came from churches from Red Springs to Rowland and everywhere in between, representing congregations from different religious expressions and racial makeup.

All of us gathered to discuss the topic of how faith communities could potentially play a pivotal role in advancing community health and wellness, in particular heart health. The event was the result of a collaborative effort between Healthy Robeson, Duke Global Health, UNC Pembroke, East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

For faith leaders, churches, and congregations, the typical focus of our work is centered on the spiritual health of parishioners, and understandably so. The goal is to first share the good news of Jesus Christ and the importance of his life, death, and resurrection for our lives, and then work to cultivate practices that foster individuals’ faith development. An extension of that development can include service to one’s community in the Spirit of God.

One specific way churches can go about serving their community is by attending to the physical needs of their neighbors. Church communities are acutely aware when their neighbors are having health concerns. When someone winds up in the hospital, receives a dire diagnosis, or is recovering from a procedure, church folk know how to respond and lend appropriate support. But what would it look like for church communities to take an active role in the physical health of their neighbors in a proactive way to enhance the overall health experiences of their community members?

These are exactly the conversations many of our community’s religious leaders discussed around tables with representatives from the above-mentioned organizations who are compiling research data on how faith communities could possibly be resource hubs to tackle these very concerns. We were reminded that congregations are uniquely situated to lean into this work because many of our church locations serve as community hubs, especially in more rural settings. They become places not only for worship, but for family reunions, birthday parties, club meetings, fellowship meals, or other gatherings. They are places people trust and where they connect with friends and loved ones regularly.

But as was so eloquently noted by many of my fellow faith leaders at the gathering last week, lifting up the importance of bodily health is not only a physical matter, but it is a spiritual one as well. The Apostle Paul reminded his friends in Corinth that our human bodies are like temples, for they house the Spirit of God and they were bought at a high price. Therefore, “you must honor God with your body” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20, NLT). So there is the expectation that we take care of the physical body we have been given by God as best we can.

Additionally, those gathered lifted up that serving others requires us to be at our best physically, emotionally, and spiritually. God designed us to be people in relationship with others, to be present, and to enjoy the company of others and God’s creation. Pursuing our best physical health will allow us to not only prolong the time and experiences with others, it help us to elevate the level of contributions we can make in those moments as well.

I believe the old adage of you can’t pour from an empty cup fits nicely here. In pursuing the best possible physical health for ourselves, we can better position ourselves to serve others when they are struggling. It allows us to be present more fully with our families in all the responsibilities that go with that. It positions us to adapt to new ways of serving our communities as we age, but always doing so in the best possible manner.

So yes, our physical health is an extension of our spiritual health because our bodies are inherently spiritual entities. They are the vessels through which God allows us to live, move, and have our being (Acts 17:28). So in seeking to improve our own health, we are honoring God by putting ourselves in the best possible position to maximize this one beautiful life we have been given. Likewise, in pursuing the physical well-being of our community, we are ensuring our neighbors have the best chance to live fully into the person God has called them to be as well.

There are so many other benefits that research has shown how the improvement of a community’s health outcomes lowers the burdens on various social safety net programs, opportunities for employment, and overall community sustainability. Even with these practical benefits to our community, as people of faith, we have the God-given imperative to offer our best mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and yes, physically, to God and our neighbor.

So I encourage each of you to consider how your faith community might be able to take a faithful first step in serving your community with a positive approach to addressing health wellness from a spiritual perspective. You might begin by inviting local healthcare providers to come and share with one of your groups in your church about heart-healthy habits. Maybe it is inviting a physical therapist to come and share with your senior adults exercises they can do safely on their own. It might even be opening your facility for groups to safely exercise (like walking laps around your fellowship hall) encouraging physical and social engagement, or hosting a health screening drive on your campus.

Even talking about the importance of health in your Bible study or worship gatherings can also be a great first step to raising the importance of how having a healthy body leads to a healthier spirit. I am excited by what the faith community in Robeson County can do to raise all of our community members’ collective well-being. I encourage you to check out the work of Healthy Robeson or talk to your church leadership about ways that you can be involved.

So in the spirit of healthy bodies and healthy spirits, I’ll offer to each of you the same blessing extended in 3 John 2, “I hope all is well with you and that you are as healthy in body as you are strong in spirit.”

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at [email protected]