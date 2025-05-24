Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church

— Address: 400 N. Fayetteville St., Lumber Bridge

— Pastor: Rev. Dr. Eugen Bach

— Phone number: 910-843-1390

— Service Schedule: Sunday, Worship Service 9:30 a.m., Sunday School 10:30 a.m., Youth Bible Study at 4:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian

— Congregation: Around 50

— Established: 1772

— Favorite Scripture: Philippians 3:7-10

“But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith — that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death.”

