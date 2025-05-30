Their names were Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. I encourage you to take a second and say their names out loud to yourself; they deserve to be heard and to be remembered.

The reason they now need to be remembered is because on May 21, 2025, they were murdered just outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Nor was this some random murder during the commission of a robbery or other crime; they were murdered simply for being Jews.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, said the two victims were dating and on the verge of engagement. Leiter said Yaron had just purchased a ring with the intention of proposing to Sarah next week in Jerusalem. Fox News reports that the event at the museum was for young Jewish professionals who work in foreign policy and had a panel discussion focused on finding humanitarian solutions for Gaza.

That, though, apparently did not stop the accused killer, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez, from approaching them out of the blue, pulling a gun, and executing them in cold blood. He then is reported to have entered the museum shouting “Free! Free Palestine!”

True to form, it did not take long for the antisemitic, terrorist apologist machine to swing into high gear. Per the New York Post, “A prominent Palestinian author and activist callously ripped the two victims of the DC Jewish Museum shooting as ‘genocide cheerleaders’ in a series of hateful tweets — saying she was shocked the bloodshed hadn’t ‘happened sooner.’

“Susan Abulhawa, who served as the director of the controversial 2023 ‘Palestine Writes’ festival at the University of Pennsylvania, fired off numerous posts that apparently supported suspected shooter Elias Rodriguez’s actions just hours after he allegedly killed two Israeli embassy staffers. ‘Now we’re supposed to feel bad for two genocide cheerleaders after watching these colonizer baby killers slaughter people by the hundreds every day for two years,’ Abulhawa wrote on X the following day.’

“Earlier that day, Abulhawa, who has written extensively about Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, indicated that the shooting was retribution for the pain Israel has been inflicting on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. ‘Natural logic: when governments fail to hold Israel accountable for an actual holocaust being committed before our very eyes, no genocidal Zionist should be safe anywhere in the world,” Abulhawa wrote.’”

This is not isolated to the rotting carcass of Ivy League academia; on Sunday morning, March 25, I received a lengthy email from here in the Bible belt that sounded very much like Miss Abulhawa’s writings and said, among other telling things, “I get sick of hearing the ‘antisemite’ pejorative thrown around so loosely and viciously by the pro-Zionist genocide supporters.”

It seems, then, that “Jew Season” is always open among a certain mindset, that the hunting field is anywhere in the world, even at a museum, and that there is no size, age, or bag limit. Please, then, allow me to say a few very pointed things on this subject.

First of all, if you walk up to unsuspecting, random, unarmed people on the street and murder them for something that you think is happening half a world away that they may or may not have anything at all to do with, you are not a freedom fighter, liberator, or hero of any kind; you are a loathsome blight on the butt of humanity, a craven coward, and a waste of valuable oxygen.

Second, I get truly weary of hearing Palestinian/Gaza apologists rail on Israel while conveniently ignoring not only the horrific details of the October 7 massacre that started it all but also the 58 hostages out of 251 taken that are still being held against their will there in Gaza. Tell me, please, what lengths would you want someone to go to to try and get you out if you were one of the ones being held against your will and subjected to unspeakable torments? And tell me as well, why do none of you seem to ever publicly scream for their release?

Third, I find it amazingly ironic that “genocidal” keeps on getting slapped as a pejorative on the Jews when it is the other side that keeps openly calling for their extermination and never vice versa. As Golda Meir is reported to have said, “If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel.” History backs that assertion. In 1965, former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser committed to “the eradication of Israel” as a national aim.

Fourth, there are about 15 million Jews worldwide. Put in context, there are nearly 8.2 billion people on earth, making the Jews about .18 percent of the population. Their native land is 8,522 square miles out of 57.5 million square miles of land on earth, making it .0148 percent of the land on earth. If they were snails or fish, we would regard them as endangered and move heaven and earth to protect them. Instead, they survive Haman, Emperor Hadrian, the Alhambra Decree, Stalin, Hitler and the Holocaust, and then get gunned down outside of museums and have their killers lionized by like-minded psychopaths.

Farewell, Yaron and Sarah, you will not be forgotten.

Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected]

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected].