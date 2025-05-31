CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church

— Pastor: Pastor C.J. Ross

— Address: 668 W. McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls

— Phone: 910-865-4701

— Service schedule: Sunday services, Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday services, Noonday Prayer, every first Wednesday at noon, C.E. Program, every first Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Bible Study, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1874

— Congregation: 100

— Favorite scripture: Luke 12:48

“But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.”

