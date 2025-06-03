Dorothy Lee Baker Davis

Dorothy Lee Baker Davis (“Dot”), 93, the beloved matriarch of the Davis family, passed away comfortably in her home on June 1, 2025. Born on July 12, 1931, in Johnston County, NC, Dot’s greatest pride was her cherished, close-knit family. Dot married Henry Edwin Davis, the love of her life, in 1945. She became a mother of five, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of ten.

Known as “MiMi” to her grandchildren, Dot was the heart of the Davis family. Her kitchen was the gathering place for Sunday dinners, holiday celebrations, and impromptu family meetings. Dot remembered every birthday, every anniversary, and any important dates in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives with a handwritten card or a phone call. Playing the piano was a joy in her life, and her home was often filled with music. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved the music, the decoration, and enjoying home-cooked meals with her family.

Dot’s dedication to children was unsurpassed as an elementary school teacher assistant of 25 years and a faithful volunteer in the classrooms long after retirement.

She and her late husband, Henry, dedicated over 70 years of their lives to Chestnut Street Methodist Church and its members. Dot loved singing in her church choir, participating in circle meetings, and attending Wednesday night fellowships. She loved being a part of the “Joy” Sunday School Class, where she played the piano.

The Baker family reunions were treasured events when she could visit and share the best moments of her life with her brothers and sisters and their families.

Her best friend and caregiver, Rose Lassiter, stayed faithfully by her side over the last few years. Rose was very special to our mother and to our entire family.

Dot is preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Henry; her parents, Jasper Young Baker, Sr. and Lela Bessie Lee Baker; her sisters, Virginia Williams and Nell Alford; her brothers, Thel Baker, Bill Baker, and JY Baker.

Dot is survived by her brother, Ed Baker (Edith); her daughter, Henrietta (Cliff) Nance; her sons, Kenneth Davis, Darryl (Cheryl) Davis, Gary (Elaine) Davis, and James Davis; her grandchildren, Jamie Davis, Lori Davis, Lee Ann (Kevin) Walker, Ryan Nance, Mathew (Tierney O’Sullivan) Nance, and Callie (Carson McGuffin) Davis; and her ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones prior to the service on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 1:00-2:00 PM at Chestnut Street Methodist Church, 200 E. 8th Street in Lumberton, NC. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Herbert Lowry. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Dot’s memory to the Chestnut Street Methodist Church Choir at P.O. Box 1464, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net.