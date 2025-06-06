I’ll be the first to admit that my favorite kind of cake, is birthday cake. I don’t mean any of that whipped icing misrepresentation of cake, I mean buttercream icing layered on thick. My preferred slice of cake is always one from the outer edge since it leaves you with a top and side indulgence of icing. The perfect slice of cake is of course a corner piece. Double the icing.

I hope by now none of you are getting hungry reading this. My birthday is in December so I’ve got some time to wait until I can enjoy a slice of my own birthday cake, but if you are like me and are craving a slice soon, you are in luck. This weekend offers the perfect opportunity for you to enjoy a slice of delicious birthday cake, and it would be in celebration of something that spans all generations and geography. It is the birthday of the Church.

Specifically, many Christians around the world celebrate this Sunday as Pentecost Sunday. Pentecost as celebrated by Christians recalls the day Jesus’ promise of a future advocate (John 14:16-17) becomes a reality when the Holy Spirit fills those disciples gathered in Jerusalem. This event is recorded in Acts 2, and it was here that Jesus’ first followers were empowered to share the Good News with the whole world and invite others to become a part of God’s community.

The word Pentecost comes from a Greek word meaning, “fiftieth” and is another name for the Jewish celebration called the Feast of Weeks, or Shavuot. It was this very celebration that those early followers of Jesus had gathered to enjoy as they met in that house in Jerusalem. Shavuot was one of the three main pilgrimage festivals prescribed to God’s people in the Old Testament (Deut. 16:16), and it fell fifty days after Passover, hence where the name Pentecost comes from.

So where does birthday cake come in for Pentecost? Well, Acts 2:2-4 tells us that as those believers were all meeting together in one place, something spectacular happened. A sound like a mighty windstorm filled the house, and “what looked like flames or tongues of fire appeared and settled on each of them”, resulting in everyone being filled with the Holy Spirit and speaking in other languages (quite literally “other tongues” the original text says).

This commotion in the house spilled out into the streets, and the large crowds who had come to Jerusalem from all corners of the known world to be a part of the festival began to take note of the disciples. Then something even more amazing happens. The foreigners who had come to the city began to hear what the disciples were saying and comprehend their words. The text is clear to express that it was not that all the disciples were speaking one language and then all of the nonnatives were able to understand. No, each of these foreigners was able to hear what the people of God were saying to them in their native language (v.8). There was a melting pot of vernaculars, dialects, and languages being spoken, a new kind of Babel (Genesis 11), in which people from many different lands (v.9-11 records them all) were able to hear the truth of God spoken as the people they already were.

It was quite a chaotic scene, one that needed some explanation. In response, the emerging leader Peter would stand to address the crowd, delivering one of the most complete presentations of the Gospel in all of the written scriptures. After Peter finished his address, verse 41 tells us that those who heard, hailing from a plethora of foreign lands, “were baptized and added to the church that day – about 3,000 in all” (v. 41).

This is where the community of God arrived on the scene for all the world to see. Even more, it is where the community of God would begin to expand beyond just the Israelites who had long been known as God’s chosen people. I like to think of it as the walls around what constitutes the community of God get taken down to now include people of all nations, languages, cultures, and races. The facilitation by the Spirit for hearing in native voices illustrates this, as does the mass conversion of the crowds.

Later we would see these respondents go on to make great commitments to one another as this newly forged community, electing to share everything they had (v. 44). Some even sold their property and possessions to share with those who had need, all this while “praising God and enjoying the goodwill of all the people” (v. 47).

In the children’s book “The Day When God Made Church” written by Rebekah McLeod Hutto to dramatize the Pentecost event for little ears, her narrative summarizes the day like this: “We became a new FAMILY. We share our things. We break bread together, and we worship God. This is what we call the day of PENTECOST: The day when CHURCH was born. Men and women, boys and girls, people from everywhere – we are all filled with the Holy Spirit as we worship Jesus, alive and risen.”

The day the Church was born is something worth celebrating. It is a birthday party you don’t want to miss. It is a time to remember that God is a welcoming, expansive, inclusive God who wants all to know the goodness of the Lord’s love and mercy. Any excuse for cake is a good excuse in my book, so enjoy a slice for the Church’s birthday this weekend. This celebration, a celebration of the community of God in all its diversity and uniqueness, just might, as they say, “take the cake” of all parties.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at [email protected] .