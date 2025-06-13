It is telling, I suppose, that I needed to check my calendar to confirm my suspicion; the other parental holiday, Father’s Day, is indeed upon us again. Christmas? That is the easy one; it begins in early August when stores start putting trees and decorations out and culminates on December 25 after weeks of online pseudo-theological noodges declaring that Jesus must surely have been born in the Spring instead. Easter is a bit trickier since it bounces anywhere from March to April, depending on the date of the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox. Nonetheless, people somehow always manage to know when Easter is coming.

Mother’s Day, the day no one dares forget, the day with ads and reminders and floral specials, is always the second Sunday in May each year, and thank you, Anna Jarvis, for that. Father’s Day, though, is always some time after Groundhog Day and before Mexican Independence Day and has all the buildup of a last-minute decision to clean out the sock drawer.

Happy Father’s Day, my dudes.

I have been a father (also known as Dad, Deddy (no, that is not a misspelling), Bestie, Paternal Birth Giver, and occasionally “Bruh”) for twenty-six years now. I have one boy and two girls, whom you faithful readers of this column have read much about through the years. All three love the Lord, serve in our church, have an incredible work ethic, and nonetheless, frequently set my last nerve on fire.

In other words, I am a hardened veteran of The Dad War. In that capacity, then, please allow me to bestow my Biblical, practical, and experiential wisdom to you men who are more recently enlisted in said war. Heed these lessons intently, soldier; they may well lead to your survival.

To begin with, you should probably memorize the phrase, “My parents did not kill me; therefore, I will not kill my child/children either.” This will be immensely helpful during those moments when your mini-you assumes a hands on the hips, head wagging posture, and says something immensely sarcastic. Try to remember that the Biblical law of sowing and reaping applies both negatively (as in, “This is exactly how I used to be; I had this coming”) and positively (as in, “If I let them live, they will one day give me grandchildren”).

You should very early on teach your children to work (Ecclesiastes 5:3), save (Proverbs 6:6-8), and invest (Matthew 25:20-23). They may not like it, but one day, they will love it. I started a lawn mowing business with and for my son when he was thirteen years old, and he grumbled and groused like he was a prisoner of war and moved at a snail’s pace. Now, he works a full-time job, runs his own stump grinding and lawn maintenance business as well, and entertains me to no end as he complains about the lack of work ethic among young people. For their part, my daughters work in banking and in nursing. Needless to say, I am already anticipating an exceptional nursing home experience in my extreme old age.

You should also pray with, for, and over them every day, multiple times a day. Our children rarely ever leave our presence without us hugging them and praying over them in their hearing. I would rather miss a day of meals than miss a chance to pray over my children. And a cool outgrowth of that is the times that the table turns and they come to you and, in the Gen Z sounding words of my youngest, “speak Jesus over you.”

When they start to drive, get them a large vehicle made of metal, maybe something like a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice Station Wagon, or if that is unavailable, a disarmed Abrams M1 Tank. I say this because they absolutely are going to run into signs, poles, mailboxes, deer, the corner of the house, your lawnmower, and then inexplicably swerve into the trees to avoid a singular squirrel in the road. Thus, a six or seven-ton vehicle is somewhat of a necessity to keep them safe. Anything that goes over 45 MPH, or has sports-car features like non-white or brown paint, or is cool, or makes them want to drive, is generally an idea that will make you lose sleep at night.

Do not under any circumstances be a hypocrite. They will forgive or overlook many things, but that will never be one of them. Be like Christ at church, at work, but most of all at home. Do not do things for show; do them because they are right, and be like that everywhere, all the time.

Do not leave your phone lying around unsupervised. Trust me, even if you have a really secure code like 1234, they will somehow hack it, and you will have ten gajillion goofy-faced selfies taking up all of the storage on your phone.

Give your tools to your son. This way, he will be leaving his own tools lying in the yard to rust rather than yours. It will be the same tools being ruined, yes, but you will feel better about it.

When your daughters start dating, have lunch to interview each boy who wishes to date them. Ask them a bunch of pointed questions, everything from moral issues to doctrinal stances. I am very serious about this. For starters, you have to make sure you are not entrusting your daughter for even a moment to a rotten guy. Secondly, boys who are too afraid to plainly answer your questions eyeball to eyeball are not going to be strong enough in character to give your daughters to.

Lastly, make sure you win your children to the Lord and then prepare them adequately for the Judgment Seat of Christ. Don’t just take care of your children’s lives; take care of their eternities as well.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected].