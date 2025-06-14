Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church

— Pastor: Rev. Andrew Smith

— Address: 9709 N.C. 72, Pembroke

— Phone Number: 910-521-7591

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Evening services 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday service, 7:30 p.m. Services are streamed on the church’s Facebook.

— Established: 1948

— Denomination: Independent Holiness Church

— Favorite Scripture: Psalms 125:1-2

“They that trust in the Lord shall be as Mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth forever. As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even forever.”