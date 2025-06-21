EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m,, June 21: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings from until the product is sold out. Another opportunity is on Wednesdays of each week8 a.m. to noon. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers/plants and a variety of merchandise are available.

Juneteenth Community Day, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., June 21: A celebration honoring freedom, celebrating heritage and building community is happening at Fairmont Community Park. Live music, free food, free arts and crafts for kids, bounce houses and much more. The event is free to the public. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and good vibes! For more information, contact Commissioner Heather Seibles at 910-734-5358.

Juneteenth Parade and Rhythm Festival, 2 p.m. June 21: Join the Juneteenth celebration with vendors, a parade and an evening of live music. The vendors will be available at 2:00 pm, the parade is on Martin Luther King Drive beginning at 4:00 pm, and the music festival begins after the parade at W. H. Knuckles Elementary School.

Loomis Circus, 6:00 p.m., June 22: The Circus is in town at the Southeastern Agricultural Center! Animals, Clowns, Daredevils and Circus Stars are performing with the Loomis Brothers Circus. Bring the family! Purchase tickets on the SAC website.

Juneteenth Gospel Festival, 5 p.m., June 22: The Juneteenth Gospel Festival begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Historic Downtown Lumberton. Multiple groups are scheduled to perform.

Lumbee Homecoming opening day, 9 a.m., June 24: The 56th annual Lumbee Homecoming is an exciting time for family and friends. the 12-day celebration begins with pageantry and ends with a parade, just to name a few of the many events taking place in the UNC Pembroke Quad.

Lumbee Art – Red Springs Art Space, June 27: The Creative Voices of Lumbee Arts and The Land Remembers: Layers of Heritage exhibitions are featured at the Red Springs Art Space from June 27 to July 20. The gallery is open to the public on Wednesdays from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and on Sundays from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, as well as by appointment.

Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 27: The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association is hosting the Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament June 27 to July 3. Come out and enjoy the game with the youth teams that bring joy to the games of youth baseball. Times of games vary. Therefore, the times listed on the calendar are not always accurate.

Fireworks in Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. June 29: The town’s annual Independence Day Celebration will take place on June 29 in the Community Park on South Main Street starting around 6:30 p.m. The Pizazz band will play a concert from the pavilion, followed around 9:30 p.m. by a fireworks show.

July 4th Bash, 8 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Summer Jam 2025, 6-10 p.m., July 4: Pembroke is hosting its annual Fourth of July Summer Jam event in the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park, featuring Charly Lowry and Friends. Food trucks will be available for food and drink purchases.

Kiwanis 5K Run, 6:30 a.m., July 5: Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is sponsoring a 5K run and a Fun Mile Walk. The early registration fee is $25. Day-of-race registration is $30. The Fun Mile is free.

Mars – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 8: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext. 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358. Three sessions of the program are scheduled each day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m., noon to 2 p.m.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the Market Market and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.