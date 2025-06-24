I was honored to represent North Carolina at the 2025 AIM Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. It was both inspiring and heartbreaking to hear so many stories that echoed my own — stories of the devastating toll Alzheimer’s takes not only on those diagnosed, but also on the loved ones who care for them.

Before my mother passed away in 2019, I was one of her primary caregivers. She was a gifted schoolteacher who touched the lives of so many.

Watching her fade as Alzheimer’s slowly took hold was one of the most difficult experiences of my life. And yet, caring for her was also one of my greatest honors.

More than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s; we must do more to ensure early diagnosis and access to care.

Far too often, primary care physicians are undertrained in dementia diagnosis and treatment. Most receive little to no education on Alzheimer’s during medical school or residency.

Congress can change that. I urge support for the Accelerated Access to Dementia & Alzheimer’s Provider Training (AADAPT) Act, which would equip primary care providers with the skills to identify and manage Alzheimer’s and dementia in community-based settings.

Early diagnosis means access to FDA-approved treatments — giving families the gift of more time and more memories.

Thank you to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, for his service to our district. I respectfully urge him — and all members of Congress — to support the AADAPT Act and prioritize early detection.

Together, we can work toward a world without Alzheimer’s.

Bill McMillan

2025 AIM Advocacy Forum delagate from Fayetteville

