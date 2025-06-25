Elsie Mae Sampson Locklear

OCTOBER 29, 1931 – NOVEMBER 28, 2024

Our dear mother, Elsie Mae Locklear sadly passed away on Thursday November 28, at the age of 93 in McKinney, TX while visiting her daughter Sharon. She lived a beautiful life, full of love, laughter and resilience. She is leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength. She was born in Lumberton, NC on October 29, 1931 to Alphonso and Cledys (Cummings) Sampson. She attended Pembroke High School and later married Leon Locklear, Sr. also from Pembroke on December 15, 1951, raising seven beautiful children in North Charleston, SC.

Elsie was an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina with deep ties to the Deep Branch and St. Anna communities. Elsie Mae grew up supporting her family’s farm with work in the fields and attending Deep Branch Baptist church. Her deep connections to her Native American bloodlines fortified her life’s spirit and was passed on to her children.

Elsie is survived by her sister, Lae Ruth Sampson of Maxton, NC and children, Leon Locklear Jr. (Barbara) of Mount Pleasant, SC; Jimmy Locklear (Sandra) of Seattle, WA; Carolyn Hunter (Michael) of Sherman, TX; Karen Chambers (Joe) of North Charleston, SC; Bobby Locklear (Debbie) of Moncks Corner, SC and Sharon Wade (Randy) of McKinney, TX; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso and Cledys Sampson of Maxton, NC; Husband, Leon Locklear Sr. son, Gary Locklear of North Charleston, SC; grandchildren,Milo Locklear of Seattle, WA; Crystal Lloyd of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Ralph, Sim and Wiley Sampson of Maxton, NC.