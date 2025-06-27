I read a report recently from the global technology and business solutions provider NTT that highlighted the growing chasm that exists between many executives and employees in workplaces today.

They surveyed more than 1,000 executives across 23 countries and summarized that those with power, prominence and position often have different assumptions on how things are going when compared to lower-level employees who carry out the organization’s work.

Maybe you have experienced something similar in your work experience. Have you ever worked for a boss or manager who seemed like they had no concept of what you were really dealing with on a day-to-day basis?

Maybe you lacked a meaningful connection or sense of relationship with them at all.

How about those of you who are in managerial or executive roles, do you feel you really have a grasp on what your employees are dealing with?

Do you know how they feel or how they are responding to challenges they may be facing?

While this one report speaks to one aspect of our human structures, it may be easy for us to think that this kind of separation may also exist between us and God. Especially when we consider how great God is and all that God has accomplished.

The writer of Psalm 8 pondered as much in verse four when asking, “What are mere mortals that you should think of them, human beings that you should care for them?”

Thankfully, the consideration of God’s majesty did not stop there.

The psalm concludes with David acknowledging that God had crowned humanity with glory and honor, granting them charge over what had been created.

To say it another way, God has empowered humanity with dignity and acknowledges that our presence matters and that it has meaning. While this psalm helps us to see that God recognizes us and values us, there is an even larger story at play that further reveals both the majesty of God and the desire God has to be in relationship with each of us.

This is the story that is encompassed within the theological concept Christians speak of as the Trinity.

Now the word “Trinity” does not appear directly in the Bible itself, however, the concept of the Trinity fills every page. The Trinity is the understanding of who God is that was developed over the earliest centuries of the Church’s history as a way to encapsulate the multiple manifestations of God we see in Scripture, notably God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

When we speak of the totality of God, that includes an understanding of God as “three-in-one” and “one-in-three.” Within this trinitarian understanding of God, the Trinity itself reveals a “story” of how God desires to be intentionally connected to humanity.

First God the Father was the supreme being, the creator, and thus not like that which had been created. Due to the superior nature of God, there was naturally a level of separation between the Father and that which had been created by the Father.

Still, God desired to meet humanity where we were, and there was also the need to embody the characteristics of God in a way that we could understand. So, there is the advent of the incarnation of God the Son embodied by Jesus of Nazareth.

In this way, God could see, touch, taste and feel right alongside the rest of humanity.

Additionally, a key element of this “story” of relationship is that in order to save humanity from the severed relationship resulting from sin, the form of humanity was necessary so that atonement for sin could be completed.

Eventually, those plans required God incarnate to be absent for a time, but it did not mean humans had to be alone. Then comes the gift of God the Spirit, which Jesus said in John 16 was a guide and spirit of truth, speaking only words from God.

Ultimately, the story of the Gospel is the story of a God who would not allow the chasm of sin to keep us separated from Him. In the Trinitarian presentation or existence of God, we see a God who recognizes you, who sees you, who wants to be present with you.

We hear the nature of a God who desires to understand you, and a God who doesn’t leave us but is always seeking to guide us to real Truth.

Due to the connection that God desires with each of you, the way we live our lives should reflect that recognition, both individually and collectively.

We should live confidently in the assurance that our lives matter and that the Lord wants to be in a relationship with us.

That also means that God values all human lives, and thus we should push ourselves to see and value others in the same way we know God values them.

The story of the Trinity also shows us the value God has on community, interconnectedness, and continuing coexistence. So just as the manifestations of God may be distinct, they maintain the bonds of unity in their existence.

So it should be with the community and people of God. We can remain bold in our distinctiveness, never lacking in our unique qualities and contributions, but always united in the character and Spirit of God.

So my friend, I would encourage you to bask in the knowledge that you are known by a powerful and majestic God. Live your life in a way that reflects the worth and value God has claimed over you, and may you seek to foster that sense of connection and relationship back to God and with other people.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at [email protected] .