EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m,, June 28: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings from until the product is sold out. Another opportunity is on Wednesdays of each week8 a.m. to noon. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers/plants and a variety of merchandise are available.

Lumbee Warrior’s Association Veterans Ball, 6 p.m.: June 28: Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. Contact Gary Deese, 910-734-3057.

Fireworks in Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. June 29: The town’s annual Independence Day Celebration will take place on June 29 in the Community Park on South Main Street starting around 6:30 p.m. The Pizazz band will play a concert from the pavilion, followed around 9:30 p.m. by a fireworks show.

Lumbee Games, 5 p.m. on June 29: “Wrestling”- UNC Pembroke Auxiliary Gym – Contact PersonO.T. Johnson @ 910-775-4116

Homecoming Gospel Singing, 6 p.m. on June 29: Prospect Community Church -3929 Missouri Road, Maxton – ContactJulie Oxendine

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 1: Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

Little and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m. on July 1: UNC Pembroke – Givens Performing Arts Center, Pembroke – ContactCrystal Strong at 910- 521-8602.

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 2: Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke – ContactDonald Strickland at 910-521-8602

4th of July Family Celebration, 7 p.m., July 3: Celebrate Independence Day a day early at Lumberton High School. Free entry into the football stadium begins at 7:00 p.m. The All-Veteran Parachute Jump Team will drop in, along with live music, face painting, inflatables, and food trucks, all provided for this exciting celebration. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 3: Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke – ContactDonald Strickland at 910- 521-8602

Lumbee Games – “Tennis,” 5 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke Jones Athletic Facility – Contact PersonTony Chavis at 910-521-6808.

Lumbee Games – “Pickleball,” 5 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke Tennis Courts-Contact PersonTony Chavis at 910-521-6808.

Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke – Givens Performing Arts Center – ContactNatascha W. Tilson at 910-521-8602.

July 4th Bash, 8 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 4: next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland 910-521-8602.

Lumbee Games. Basketball (3 on 3), 9 a.m. on July 4: UNC Pembroke Auxiliary Gym, Contact Tony Chavis 910-521-6808.

Summer Jam 2025, 6-10 p.m., July 4: Pembroke is hosting its annual Fourth of July Summer Jam event in the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park, featuring Charly Lowry and Friends. Food trucks will be available for food and drink purchases.

Kiwanis 5K Run, 6:30 a.m., July 5: Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is sponsoring a 5K run and a Fun Mile Walk. The early registration fee is $25. Day-of-race registration is $30. The Fun Mile is free.

5K Run/Walk, 6:30 a.m. on July 5: Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke, Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke). For info call 910-827-1005 Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 5: Next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland, 910-521-8602.

Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m. on July 5: West Third Street, Pembroke. Contact Ron Freeman 910-521-8602.

Lumbee Ambassador Reception, 11 a.m. on July 5: PSRC Indian Education Resource Center Open to the public, Next to the UNCP Chancellor’s Residence

Vintage Car Show, 11 a.m. on July 5: UNC Pembroke Annex Building Parking Lot. Contact Buddy Dial 910-733-5000

AISES Pow-Wow, 1 p.m. on July 5: UNC Pembroke Quad Area, sponsored by American Indian Science and Engineering Society of UNCP.

Audio/Bike Show, 1:30-6 p.m. on July 5: UNCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot. Contact: Lee Maynor 910-536-5319.

All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show, 2 p.m. on July 5: Landing site behind LRDA Office Complex, Pembroke. Contact Gary Deese 910-734-3057.

LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing, 5:30-8 p.m. on July 5: in front of the LRDA Complex Building, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke.

Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show, 9:30 p.m. on July 5: LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke.

Mars – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 8: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext. 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358. Three sessions of the program are scheduled each day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m., noon to 2 p.m.

Christmas in July Makers Market, 9 a.m., July 19: The Heritage Center in Fairmont is hosting the Christmas in July Makers Market. Lots of vendors will be available, providing crafts and food.

Kids Baseball Camp, 8:30 a.m., July 21: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Kids Baseball Camp July 21st – 24th. The camp is located at the Pennington Athletic Complex. The camp is for Kindergarten through 12th grade. The cost of the camp is $150.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the Market Market and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.