Cedar Grove Baptist Church
— Address: 410 S. Morro St., Fairmont, N.C. 28340
— Pastor: Rev. Rodney Hunt
— Phone: 910-774-0707
— Service schedule: Sunday, morning service, 10 a.m., and worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service, 7 p.m.
— Denomination: Baptist
— Established: 1928
— Congregation: 45
— Favorite scripture: Psalms 91:1-2
“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my GOD; in him will I trust.”