Cedar Grove Baptist Church

— Address: 410 S. Morro St., Fairmont, N.C. 28340

— Pastor: Rev. Rodney Hunt

— Phone: 910-774-0707

— Service schedule: Sunday, morning service, 10 a.m., and worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1928

— Congregation: 45

— Favorite scripture: Psalms 91:1-2

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my GOD; in him will I trust.”