Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 2: Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke – ContactDonald Strickland at 910-521-8602

4th of July Family Celebration, 7 p.m., July 3: Celebrate Independence Day a day early at Lumberton High School. Free entry into the football stadium begins at 7:00 p.m. The All-Veteran Parachute Jump Team will drop in, along with live music, face painting, inflatables, and food trucks, all provided for this exciting celebration. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 3: Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke – ContactDonald Strickland at 910- 521-8602

Lumbee Games – “Tennis,” 5 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke Jones Athletic Facility – Contact Person: Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808.

Lumbee Games – “Pickleball,” 5 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke Tennis Courts-Contact PersonTony Chavis at 910-521-6808.

Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m. on July 3: UNC Pembroke – Givens Performing Arts Center – Contact Natascha W. Tilson at 910-521-8602.

July 4th Bash, 8 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 4: next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland at 910-521-8602.

Lumbee Games. Basketball (3 on 3), 9 a.m. on July 4: UNC Pembroke Auxiliary Gym, Contact Tony Chavis 910-521-6808.

Summer Jam 2025, 6–10 p.m., July 4: Pembroke is hosting its annual Fourth of July Summer Jam event in the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park, featuring Charly Lowry and Friends. Food trucks will be available for food and drink purchases.

Kiwanis 5K Run, 6:30 a.m., July 5: Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is sponsoring a 5K run and a Fun Mile Walk. The early registration fee is $25. Day-of-race registration is $30. The Fun Mile is free.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3–6 p.m., July 5: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings until the product is sold out. Another opportunity is available on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy,” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, and a variety of merchandise are available.

5K Run/Walk, 6:30 a.m. on July 5: Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke, Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke). For information, call 910-827-1005. Lumbee Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. on July 5: Located next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland at 910-521-8602.

Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m. on July 5: West Third Street, Pembroke. Contact Ron Freeman at 910-521-8602.

Lumbee Ambassador Reception, 11 a.m. on July 5: PSRC Indian Education Resource Center, Open to the public, next to the UNCP Chancellor’s Residence

Vintage Car Show, 11 a.m. on July 5: UNC Pembroke Annex Building Parking Lot. Contact Buddy Dial 910-733-5000

AISES Pow-Wow, 1 p.m. on July 5: UNC Pembroke Quad Area, sponsored by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society of UNCP.

Audio/Bike Show, 1:30–6 p.m. on July 5: UNCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot. Contact: Lee Maynor 910-536-5319.

All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show, 2 p.m. on July 5: Landing site behind LRDA Office Complex, Pembroke. Contact Gary Deese at 910-734-3057.

LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing, 5:30–8 p.m. on July 5: in front of the LRDA Complex Building, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke.

Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show, 9:30 p.m. on July 5: LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke.

Mars – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 8: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext: 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358. Three sessions of the program are scheduled each day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Carolina Cutting Horse Association Show, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 11: The Carolina Cutting Horse Association is presenting a show at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Join the group there for the exciting competitions.

Strike at the Wind, 6 p.m., July 11: Strike at the Wind, an outdoor drama live, performed at the Adolf Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Written by Randolph Umberger, one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

Baseball Showcase, 9 a.m., July 12: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Baseball Showcase for rising 9th – 12th grade students. Pitchers, two ways & catchers, meet at 9:00 a.m., and position players meet at 10:00 a.m. Costs for the event are $75 for position players and pitchers, and $100 for two-way players. The location of the showcase is Lumberton Senior High School.

Christmas in July Makers Market, 9 a.m., July 19: The Heritage Center in Fairmont is hosting the Christmas in July Makers Market. Numerous vendors will be available, offering a variety of crafts and food.

Kids Baseball Camp, 8:30 a.m., July 21: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Kids Baseball Camp July 21st – 24th. The camp is located at the Pennington Athletic Complex. The camp is for Kindergarten through 12th grade. The cost of the camp is $150.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30–11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30–5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector MacLean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30–11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3–6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market features vegetables grown in Robeson County and neighboring counties. Local craft vendors are welcome additions to the market, and we encourage you to take the time to get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon, and on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out, through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot, next to Market Street and Water Street. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.