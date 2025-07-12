EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Editor Chris Stiles at [email protected].

Baseball Showcase, 9 a.m., July 12: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Baseball Showcase for rising 9th – 12th grade students. Pitchers, two ways & catchers, meet at 9 a.m., and position players meet at 10 a.m. Costs for the event are $75 for position players and pitchers, and $100 for two-way players. The location of the showcase is Lumberton Senior High School.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3–6 p.m., July 12: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings until their products are sold out. Another opportunity is available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy,” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, and a variety of merchandise are available.

Carolina Cutting Horse Association Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12: The Carolina Cutting Horse Association is presenting a show at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Join the group there for the exciting competitions.

Dixie State Softball Tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12: Dixie Softball is celebrating 50 years and the Lumberton Softball Association is hosting the State Softball Tournament at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Sports Complex, July 11-16. Check for more information on the LSA website.

Strike at the Wind, 6 p.m., July 12: Strike at the Wind, an outdoor drama live, performed at the Adolf Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Written by Randolph Umberger and one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976. Call 910-521-5185 for more information.

Moon – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 15: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext: 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358. Three sessions of the program are scheduled each day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m.

Campbelton Grove Open House, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 17: Campbelton Grove is hosting an open house for all couples seeking a warm and friendly wedding venue. The event showcases the beautiful venue as a mock wedding, allowing couples to envision themselves walking down the same aisle. Vendors will be available to provide information to make the wedding day complete. A DJ will be there, so bring your dancing shoes. Please RSVP by texting or calling 910-477-0157.

Sean Mills, 7 p.m. July 17: Sean Mills will perform at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Christmas in July Makers Market, 9 a.m., July 19: The Heritage Center in Fairmont is hosting the Christmas in July Makers Market. Numerous vendors will be available, offering a variety of crafts and food.

Kids Baseball Camp, 8:30 a.m., July 21: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Kids Baseball Camp July 21st – 24th. The camp is located at the Pennington Athletic Complex. The camp is for Kindergarten through 12th grade. The cost of the camp is $150.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector MacLean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market features vegetables grown in Robeson County and neighboring counties. Local craft vendors are welcome additions to the market, and we encourage you to take the time to get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon, and on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out, through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot, next to Market Street and Water Street. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.