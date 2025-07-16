EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Editor Chris Stiles at [email protected].

Campbelton Grove Open House, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 17: Campbelton Grove is hosting an open house for all couples seeking a warm and friendly wedding venue. The event showcases the beautiful venue as a mock wedding, allowing couples to envision themselves walking down the same aisle. Vendors will be available to provide information to make the wedding day complete. A DJ will be there, so bring your dancing shoes. Please RSVP by texting or calling 910-477-0157.

Moon – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 17: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext: 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358.

Three sessions of the program are scheduled each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sean Mills, 7 p.m. July 17: Sean Mills will perform at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Strike at the Wind, 7 p.m., July 18-19, 25-26: Strike at the Wind, an outdoor drama live, performed at the Adolph Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Written by Randolph Umberger, one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

Christmas in July Makers Market, 9 a.m., July 19: The Heritage Center in Fairmont is hosting the Christmas in July Makers Market. Numerous vendors will be available, offering a variety of crafts and food.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 9 a.m.–Noon, July 19: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings until their products are sold out. Another opportunity is available on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy,” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, and a variety of merchandise are available.

Lumbee Art Exhibition Closing Day: 2 p.m., July 20: The Creative Voices of Lumbee Arts and The Land Remembers: Layers of Heritage exhibitions will be on display at the Red Springs Art Space for the final day on July 20.

Kids Baseball Camp, 8:30 a.m., July 21: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Kids Baseball Camp July 21st – 24th. The camp is located at the Pennington Athletic Complex. The camp is for Kindergarten through 12th grade. The cost of the camp is $150.

Summer Living Exhibition – RAG, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., July 24: The Robeson Art Guild is presenting “Summer Living” as a theme for artists’ interpretation. Will the artists decide to paint ice cream, a water scene, playful children in the park, a baseball or softball scene or baby birds in a nest, maybe? Visit the Guild House to view the exhibition of our local artists. The opening reception is July 24th from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Refreshments and live music are planned for the evening.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector MacLean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market features vegetables grown in Robeson County and neighboring counties. Local craft vendors are welcome additions to the market, and we encourage you to take the time to get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon, and on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out, through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot, next to Market Street and Water Street. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.