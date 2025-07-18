Earlier this month, our family spent a couple of days at Oak Island around the Independence Day holiday. On the Fourth of July, we spent most of the day out on the sand, so naturally we had to pack accordingly. Several years ago, I bought one of those beach carts so I could lug all the chairs, food, toys, umbrella, etc., everything we need, all at once. Earlier this summer, I splurged and bought one of those Shibumi shades you may have seen dotting the sands of many beaches. They are those brightly colored shades that flap in the wind. Despite their simplicity, they provide impressive amounts of shade.

Similar to us, different families or groups were scattered around, most with elaborate setups. There was one family who had multiple Shibumi shades, several with elaborate chairs, one with a mobile bar, and all with a host of other accoutrements to make the hot day enjoyable. Later in the day, as more and more people showed up and filled in, my wife and I noticed another family that was there. If you did a casual scan of the beach, this particular group would be easily missed.

You see, where the other groups were multiple generations with a large footprint on the beach, this family was simply a dad, a mom, and a son who was roughly the age of my own two kids (4 and 6). Where we and others were sitting in relatively nice beach-specific chairs with padded headrests or storage capabilities, these three were seated in two basic folding camping chairs. Then, as I sat under the glorious shade of that over-priced sheet and rod, occasionally bemoaning the fact that I had to get up and relocate it so it would catch the wind properly, this family each took turns holding a personal-sized collapsible umbrella, the kind that would fit in your car door. They would pass it around from time to time, each sharing in the burden of providing their family with some respite from the sun. I so loved watching that father and son enjoy the ocean, because based upon what I could see, this father likely worked the kind of job most of us wouldn’t take. Therefore, the Fourth of July was likely one of the few days off he’d have all year.

All day, I couldn’t help but think about what a sight it was to see this family, literally sitting in the middle of a circle formed by all the other families. Simplicity, surrounded by abundance. A family easily overlooked, lost in the fray. I can tell you that while all those gathered on that beach enjoyed the day, I believe one of us had a deeper and richer appreciation for the experience.

That experience resonated with me as I recounted the parable of the Good Samaritan from Luke 10. Jesus offers this story in response to the question of someone who would have been well-versed in the scriptures, a religious expert who asks Jesus to qualify what constitutes a neighbor that he knew he was obligated to love (v.29). In the story, Jesus tells of a traveler who was beaten, robbed, and left for dead. As he lies in pain, three folks happen to pass him by. The first two, a priest and a temple assistant (or Levite), pass him by, rendering no aid, seemingly failing to even acknowledge his plight. The third, a Samaritan man, the kind of person whom Jesus’ primarily Jewish audience would have despised due to decades of social and ethnic conflict, actually stops to provide compassionate and restorative care.

As is often the case with Jesus’ parables, there are multiple layers to the teaching he aims to provide. While there is certainly the neighborly characteristics demonstrated by the Samaritan who rendered aid, his actions are juxtaposed alongside the lack of action by the priest and the Levite. These two positions, in theory, would have the clearest sense of what is expected by God’s people. They held positions of proximity and prominence. Proximity to the Temple and the worship and religious practices that took place there, but also prominence in that they were supposed to be the revered leaders or exemplars in their community.

Yet despite the positions they held, it is their likeness that Jesus seeks to critique in this moment. It is a subtle warning to be wary of those leaders or influencers who claim to know God or seek to enforce the will of God, but don’t embody a lick of it in their actual day-to-day living. For Jesus, it seems that one of the key markers for being a “good neighbor” is not just helping others who need it, it’s first being willing to acknowledge there is someone with a need in the first place.

While at times our society can debate about whose responsibility it is to care for the needy in society, or make accusations about who is to blame for anyone’s particular predicament, for Jesus, the question is not whose responsibility it is. Instead, Jesus is more concerned with whether or not his followers will embody what he affirms as the greatest expectation, to love God by also loving all of God’s people.

One of many truths in this story is that before we can ever be a good neighbor to someone, we have to first be willing to see them. To notice their need, recognizing their inherent, God-given value as worthy enough to demand a response from us. The priest and the Levite knew what God’s word said better than most, but they failed to allow those words to move from their mouths to their hearts.

This set of verses ends with Jesus asking the religious scholar who it was that demonstrated a neighborly disposition towards the person attacked. The scholar’s answer was, “the one who showed him mercy.” Jesus’ final instruction to him is the same we all should hear today… “Now go and do the same.” (v.37).

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at [email protected] .