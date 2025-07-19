EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Editor Chris Stiles at [email protected].

Strike at the Wind, 7 p.m., July 18-19, 25-26: Strike at the Wind, an outdoor drama live, performed at the Adolph Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Written by Randolph Umberger, one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

Christmas in July Makers Market, 9 a.m., July 19: The Heritage Center in Fairmont is hosting the Christmas in July Makers Market. Numerous vendors will be available, offering a variety of crafts and food.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 9 a.m.–Noon, July 19: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings until their products are sold out. Another opportunity is available on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy,” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, and a variety of merchandise are available.

Lumbee Art Exhibition Closing Day: 2 p.m., July 20: The Creative Voices of Lumbee Arts and The Land Remembers: Layers of Heritage exhibitions will be on display at the Red Springs Art Space for the final day on July 20.

Kids Baseball Camp, 8:30 a.m., July 21: Robeson Community College is sponsoring a Kids Baseball Camp July 21st – 24th. The camp is located at the Pennington Athletic Complex. The camp is for Kindergarten through 12th grade. The cost of the camp is $150.

Summer Living Exhibition – RAG, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., July 24: The Robeson Art Guild is presenting “Summer Living” as a theme for artists’ interpretation. Will the artists decide to paint an ice cream scene, a water scene, playful children in the park, a baseball or softball scene, or baby birds in a nest, perhaps? Visit the Guild House to view the exhibition of our local artists. The opening reception is scheduled for July 24 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Refreshments and live music will be provided for the evening.

Summer Sizzler Horse Show, 8 a.m., August 2: The Carolina Paint Horse Club is sponsoring the Summer Sizzler event at the Southeastern NC Agriculture Events Center. Four judges, multiple events with lots of competition. Join all the excitement!

Pirate Nation Kickoff – Lumberton High School, 6 p.m., August 7: Join these Pirates and more! It’s kickoff time for another year of academics, sports and activities for the Lumberton High School Pirates. Food trucks, games, and a reverse raffle are some of the activities planned for this energetic kickoff. It’s all happening at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Lumberton High School. Don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets to support all LHS Athletes. Pirate Nation Kickoff is free to enter, but the Reverse Raffle tickets will be limited.

Kiwanis 48th All American Golf Tournament, Aug. 9-10: The Kiwanis All American Golf Tournament is hosted at Pine Crest Country Club: Two-Person Best Ball and $250 per team. For more information, please get in touch with Kiwanis of Roberson-Lumberton at [email protected] or [email protected]. Times are to be determined.

Fall Family Fun Fly-in, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 15: Remote control airplane hobbyists are invited to the Mt. Elim Remote Control Airplane and Boat Club, located at 13799 N.C. Hwy. 72 East in Lumberton, for their semi-annual Fall Family Fun Fly-in fundraiser. The event will include local area pilots showing off their flying skills, as well as a hot chicken plate sale for $10 cash and a 50/50 raffle drawing for prizes. An auction will follow. Covered picnic tables are available; tent and camper spaces must be reserved in advance. The pilots’ meeting is a 9 a.m. with a flying fee of $20. Fly what you bring. Pilots must provide a current Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) license. For more infformation contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056 or [email protected].

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector MacLean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market features vegetables grown in Robeson County and neighboring counties. Local craft vendors are welcome additions to the market, and we encourage you to take the time to get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon, and on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out, through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot, next to Market Street and Water Street. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.