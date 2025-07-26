EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Editor Chris Stiles at [email protected].

Strike at the Wind, 7 p.m., July 26: Strike at the Wind, an outdoor drama live, performed at the Adolph Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Written by Randolph Umberger, one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

Summer Sizzler Horse Show, 8 a.m., August 2: The Carolina Paint Horse Club is sponsoring the Summer Sizzler event at the Southeastern NC Agriculture Events Center. Four judges, multiple events with lots of competition. Join all the excitement!

The Amazing Race – Robeson Road Runners, 7:45 a.m., August 2: How well do you know Lumberton? Arrive at the Downtown Lumberton Plaza by 7:45 a.m. to receive clues. Race begins at 8:00 a.m. Teams or individuals can solve the clues, set the path and complete tasks. Be the first to the finish line! There’s a goodie bag for the first 3 who finish the race. Have fun!

Pirate Nation Kickoff – Lumberton High School, 6 p.m., August 7: Join these Pirates and more! It’s kickoff time for another year of academics, sports and activities for the Lumberton High School Pirates. Food trucks, games, and a reverse raffle are some of the activities planned for this energetic kickoff. It’s all happening at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Lumberton High School. Don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets to support all LHS Athletes. Pirate Nation Kickoff is free to enter, but the Reverse Raffle tickets will be limited.

Kiwanis 48th All American Golf Tournament, Aug. 9-10: The Kiwanis All American Golf Tournament is hosted at Pinerest Country Club. The event features a two-person best-ball format at a cost of $250 per team. For more information, please contact Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton at [email protected] or [email protected]. Times are to be determined.

12 X 12 Art Exhibition – RCAC, 6 p.m., August 14: The Robeson County Arts Council is hosting the 12×12 Art Exhibition. All entries must be the size of a twelve-inch square. The size of the art pieces is the primary consideration for the exhibition, and the subject of the entry is entirely up to the individual artist submitting it. Submission drop-offs will be open on August 5 and 7.

Fall Family Fun Fly-in, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 15: Remote control airplane hobbyists are invited to the Mt. Elim Remote Control Airplane and Boat Club, located at 13799 N.C. Hwy. 72 East in Lumberton, for their semi-annual Fall Family Fun Fly-in fundraiser. The event will feature local area pilots showcasing their flying skills, along with a hot chicken plate sale for $10 (cash only) and a 50/50 raffle drawing for prizes. An auction will follow. Covered picnic tables are available; tent and camper spaces must be reserved in advance. The pilots’ meeting is at 9 a.m. with a flying fee of $20. Fly what you bring. Pilots must provide a current Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) license. For more information, contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056 or [email protected].

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector MacLean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market features vegetables grown in Robeson County and neighboring counties. Local craft vendors are welcome additions to the market, and we encourage you to take the time to get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon, and on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out, through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot, next to Market Street and Water Street. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.