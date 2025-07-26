First Pentecostal Holiness Church

— Pastor: Rev. Anthony Rich

Address: 812 E. Fifth St., Lumberton

— Telephone: 910-739-7348

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday, morning service, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday mid-week service, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: International Pentecostal Holiness Church

— Congregation: 175

— Established: 1932

— Favorite scripture: II Corinthians 5:7

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

