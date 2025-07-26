My daily schedule always seems to be tighter than an old man’s wallet. Why, then, I asked myself, does there always seem to be some helpless thing in the road when I am in a hurry?

It was Monday morning; my column was due in just a few hours, and in the meantime, I had to get to my mom’s house and replace a door handle for her. Nonetheless, (especially knowing how my mother still feels about such matters), I found the next driveway, turned around, and went back. Sure enough, there it sat, the grey bird with the white chest, seemingly oblivious to the traffic weaving around it.

I got safely parked on the side of the road, turned my emergency flashers on, and walked over to it. It did not try to hop or fly away; it was clearly stunned from being hit by some vehicle. I reached down and picked it up, and it turned its head up toward mine slowly.

Upon examination, I could see no external injuries that would prevent it from recovering. Internal? Who could know. I walked it to the far side of the road, up the bank a good ways, and set my hand down on the ground so it could hop off in a safe place.

No dice; that sucker gripped my fingers with an absolute death grip.

“Fine,” I said with a sigh, “Dr. Doolittle (my mom) it is.”

I made my way back to the truck, and then had to navigate getting the emergency flashers turned off, the truck in gear, and back on to the road using only my left hand. The right hand, I was having to hold palm up, and twisted pretty awkwardly. I managed to get turned around and heading back in the original direction, and as I did, I gave what was, to me, a very reasonable word of instruction to this bird I was helping to save:

“Don’t poop in my hand, bird.”

It pooped in my hand.

Monday… why does Monday always have to be so Mondayish? Now, I had to really twist my arm to make my palm face straight upward; I did not want that poop flowing out of my hand and anywhere into my truck. For about four miles, that bird gripped my fingers, and I tried to concentrate on driving and cupping the poop all at the same time. Distracting? Absolutely. A bit annoying? Yes, that too. It seems like the least a rescuee could do, out of gratitude for its rescuer, is hold the poop in for just a few minutes.

Weird thoughts run through your mind at a time like that. Mine was “What am I going to say if I get pulled over? ‘Here, officer, let me give you the bird’ seems like a really bad choice.”

I made it to my mom’s without getting pulled over and facing that additional potential awkwardness. I carried her the bird. She checked it over and deemed that it was indeed injury-free, and just stunned. We set it on the ground in her backyard, gave it some water, and after cleaning and sanitizing my hand, I took a picture of it. Pretty thing, actually, in a plain kind of way.

In the midst of getting her lock installed, she informed me that the bird had flown away. I was pretty happy for that; success stories with birds are rarer than with most other critters. And by the time I arrived at my church office, I knew what I would write my column about.

Those who are believers are called to a life of loving and helping others. Paul put it this way to the church at Galatia, “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” But as anyone who has ever done so has inevitably found, you will absolutely get pooped on at some point in those endeavors. People lash out when they are hurt. People forget the good that has been done to them when they are helped. Even Jesus saw ninety percent of the lepers he healed on a certain day walk away without even so much as a thank you. He was a friend to Judas, and yet Judas sold him out for a paltry price.

David rescued Saul and all Israel, and as thanks, Saul tried at least a dozen times to kill him. Paul risked and ultimately gave his life for taking the gospel to the Gentiles, and yet had to lament to that same church at Galatia, “Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?”

Many preachers, and even many people in the pews, have gotten hard, jaded, and withdrawn their helping hands, having had those hands pooped on far too many times. But please let me caution you not to do that, whoever you are. Yes, you will be wounded and attacked along the way, but if you withdraw your hand, you miss the success stories.

Somewhere out there today is a bird flying free against the blue sky. Somewhere out there today are people who have been helped, restored, encouraged, and are truly grateful for it. Never let the times you get pooped on rob you of the blessings that come from reaching down to help others when they need it.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected]