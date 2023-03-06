RED SPRINGS — Though Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn will be leaving soon, he hasn’t allowed his impending retirement to keep him from the work at hand and his remaining tasks.

Today, he was on the phone with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and spoke with other town government employees about the paving of Highway 71, which runs from the main street of Red Springs to the town of Maxton, with paving to stretch from Red Springs’ main street to the Campbell’s Soup plant.

Turning age 68 in June, Ashburn will return to his home state of Tennessee to reside in Crossfield, which he geographically placed halfway between Knoxville and Nashville. Ashburn was asked about his future replacement.

“They’ve interviewed six people,” Ashburn said on March 6.

He isn’t involved in the process. During the March 7 meeting the Red Springs Board of Commissioners will go into closed session and consider moving to the next step of the hiring process, which will be checking the background of prospective town managers.

Ashburn took the post when Hurricane Matthew had damaged the town. His first day on the job was Feb. 1, 2018. By the time Hurricane Florence occurred in Oct., Ashburn said the town was prepared.

“Things have moved in a positive direction,” Ashburn said.

“We survived COVID, the main thrust of COVID, with no interruption in services,” Ashburn said.

According to him the town has taken in approximately $35 million in money and is currently in the midst of $13 million.

“We’ve upgraded the recreation areas,” Ashburn said.

Other achievements Ashburn looked back on from his time as town manager include successfully attracting businesses to the town’s industrial buildings and bringing events to the town for the public to enjoy.

Red Springs last audit, Ashburn said, came back with no findings, which is very good. Furthermore, he said the town has a water plant, one of the first of its kind in the state, has improved streetscaping, and communicates more directly and clearly with the public though a sign notifying residents of important and notable town business.

