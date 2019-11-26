Purnell Swett’s Ramirez signs with Cape Fear soccer

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez signs to play collegiately at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. Ramirez is Purnell Swett’s first collegiate signee in boys soccer. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez signs to play collegiately at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. Ramirez is Purnell Swett’s first collegiate signee in boys soccer.

PEMBROKE — Throughout his high school soccer career, Purnell Swett goalkeeper Nick Ramirez has had the goal of playing the sport collegiately.

Monday, Ramirez celebrated with his family, coaches and teammates as he accomplished that goal, signing to play at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

In doing so, Ramirez became Purnell Swett’s first collegiate signee in boys soccer.

“To be the first from the soccer program here at Purnell means a lot, because over my four years I know that some people look up to me, so I hope I can start a spark and it becomes a fire to where more players can go on and see what I’m doing,” Ramirez said. “Four years has been nothing but a blessing. We’ve had highs and lows, but it’s made me the person I am today.”

Ramirez, who earned all-state honors this week and was Robeson County’s Player of the Year this fall, allowed 44 goals with 184 saves over 21 games in his senior season. His 184 saves were the fifth-most in the 4A classification. He held Hoke and Pinecrest, the two best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference to four goals over 330 minutes.

Cape Fear is the right fit for Ramirez due to a connection between Ramirez and Sea Devils coach C.W. Ponton through travel ball.

“He’s always had an eye on me, and then I found out he was the head coach at Cape Fear, and I was like, ‘this is a good connection,’ and I went for a tryout,” Ramirez said. “It’s a school at the beach, you can’t really ask for more, it’s just beautiful down there.”

Ramirez had interest from other schools, in addition to some football interest — Ramirez played kicker for the Rams football team — but no other offers. But his one and only offer was enough to realize a dream.

“Nick’s been working since seventh, eighth grade with the goal to play college soccer,” Purnell Swett assistant soccer coach Kevin Locklear said. “In the rec programs when I first met him, to summer camp, to going as a freshman to Gardner-Webb team camp, coming in as a starting freshman goalkeeper for the high school team; the work ethic, learning how to play with older guys and how to be a leader — he’s just grown tremendously into a great young man, a great athlete and a great student. You can’t ask for nothing better than that.”

There will, naturally, be a transition from high school to college for Ramirez, but his strong work ethic should help with that change, and could eventually propel him past the junior college level to a four-year program.

“I try to be the best I can be on and off the field,” Ramirez said. “You can’t go anywhere without good grades, so right now it’s the offseason but I’ve got to continue working, in the gym, on the field, but at the same time in the classroom to continue to be able to get to where I want to be. It’s a two-year college, so hopefully I’m able to transfer somewhere even bigger and continue playing.”

In addition to Ramirez’ talents on the soccer pitch, those around him praise his character and leadership off the field, and say that will suit him well at the collegiate level.

“Off the field is probably even better than on the field,” Locklear said. “He’s always had to be an older brother, but almost like a father figure also, so responsibilities for him isn’t going to be a transition when he goes out on his own. The type of kid they’re getting is a top of the notch kid. They’re lucky to be getting a great addition to their team, and talking to the coaches they’ve got big ambitions for him, big thoughts for him, so it’s going to be exciting to see this transition next year.”

Rams GK is 1st soccer player to play in college

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

