Betas attend convention

Oxendine Elementary School students recently attended the North Carolina State Beta Club convention in Greensboro. Harmoni Henry and Nabor Martinez qualified to compete this summer in the National Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Henry placed in fifth-grade Language Arts, and Martinez placed in fifth-grade Mathematics. Pictured in the front row from left are Timothy Putman, Nabor Martinez and Connor Bullard. In the back row from left are Mary Elizabeth Locklear, Kaileigh Cooper, Jordan Locklear, Kiley Jacobs, Telinda Pate, Heavenly Locklear, Deelanya Watkins, Harmoni Henry and Chris Sanderson.
