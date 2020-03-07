Betas attend convention

PEMBROKE — Mickey Gregory, former executive director of the Lumberton Visitors Bureau, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke.

As director of the Visitors Bureau, Gregory traveled the country promoting the city of Lumberton and was credited with doubling tourism dollars. She played a major role in promoting Lumberton as North Carolina’s first Certified Retirement Community.

She was instrumental in attracting national attention to the Lumber River, with a campaign naming the river as one of North Carolina’s top 10 natural wonders. She organized the first Lumber River Day festival and led efforts for Lumberton being selected as the film location for the movie “Shake Off the World.”

Although she retired from the Visitors Bureau in 2015, Gregory remains heavily involved in her community and UNCP, her alma mater. She continues to work part-time as fleet manager with Canal Wood, where she has been employed in various positions for 39 years.

Gregory is a former member of the UNCP Alumni Board and UNCP Foundation Board. She is a member of the Braves Club. In 2012, she was named an honorary co-chair of the University’s 125th Anniversary Committee. In 2015, she received the Outstanding Alumna Award.

“Mickey Gregory is an exceptional addition to the Board of Trustees,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said. “As an alumna of UNCP, her love for UNCP is evident and there’s no question of her commitment to the success of this university and our students.”

She has served on numerous organizations and boards, including Robeson Community College Foundation, Robeson County United Way, Lumberton Community Relations Committee, Southeastern Health’s Hospitable Neighbors Committee, Lumberton Rotary, Robeson Road Runners, Robeson County Arts Council, Robeson County Museum, and NC Cooperative Extension Joint Advisory Committee.

Most recently, she served as chair of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce. She is currently serving as vice president of the Rediscover Downtown Lumberton Board.

“I love UNCP. The strong foundation of education and experiences that UNCP provided have made me want to give back to help others change their lives through education,” she said. “UNCP is a very special place. Every time I walk on campus, I sense a feeling of family and opportunity. I am so honored and proud to serve on the board of trustees at my alma mater”

She and her husband, Rickey, have two children and five grandchildren. They reside in Lumberton.

Mark Locklear