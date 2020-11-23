Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam calls

November 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

    LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is urging county residents to hang up on scam phone calls supposedly from the Social Security Administration, Apple, the Lumberton Police Department or the Sheriff’s Office in which the caller asks for personal information.

    Some scam callers will ask for identifying information or request information related to financial accounts. Others callers say an account has been compromised or that an arrest warrant has been issued for failure to comply with a subpoena, according to the Sheriff’ Office.

    “The call will sound legitimate and even place you on hold and have professional music and voices guiding you to certain prompts for assistance. There is one group that will sound very professional indicating a loved one of yours has been in a tragic accident and is in need of funds because they are being held in lockdown in the local jail for DWI,” a Sheriff’s Office release reads in part.

    To avoid the DWI scam, one should contact the family member it is in reference to first, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

    “There is a group calling asking if you are expecting a package today and asking you for your address. The address would already be known to the delivery driver if a package is expected. Don’t give out this information,” the Sheriff’s Office release reads in part.

    Some calls spoof the numbers of actual companies or offices, like the Sheriff’s Office number 910-671-3100.

    “However, we have had callers say that (Sheriff’s Office phone number) is the number showing up on their phone when they were being scammed. So in this instance, it’s best to hang up and call the number itself and not hit redial. Then you will know you have called the actual business or public service provider,” the release reads.

    At least one scam reaches far beyond Robeson County.

    The Robesonian was contacted Monday by a 58-year-old Wellington, Kansas resident who said her husband received a call from someone claiming to be with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office concerning warrants issued for his arrest.

    “They’re reaching out all the way to Kansas,” Tishie Lerette said. “It’s now gotten into our area.”

    Lerette’s husband received the call about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

    When Lerette called the number back, the person answered as a member of the Social Security office, she said.

    The number on the call her husband received, 951-651-4186, was based out of Riverside County in California, Lerette said.

    The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to simply hang up if a phone call seems like a scam.

    “So please be mindful when you receive these calls especially as Thanksgiving and Christmas are upon us. Please discuss this with any elders you know as well. There are many other attempts being made to get your money, but when in doubt or it sounds to good to be true, hang up,” the Sheriff’s Office’s release reads in part.

